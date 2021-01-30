Social media has been inundated with photos of a beautiful Nigerian woman who has died five days after getting married.

The deceased, identified as Khadijat Kabir Ali Mai Katifa, married her husband, Ibrahim Muhammad Dan Azumi on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in Dutse area of Kano state in Nigeria.

Though the cause of death is not yet known, reports indicate she died in the early hours of Friday, January 29, 2021.

Tributes have begun to pour in for the late Khadijat amid prayers for a peaceful rest.