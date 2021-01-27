A name is indeed much more than just a name but hidden within is a special meaning which makes Zanetor Rawlings convinced about the choice of names from her father.

Reading the tribute on behalf of her siblings to their late father, ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, the Klottey Korley lawmaker was optimistic they have lived to fulfill the meaning of their names.

She took time to state the meaning of each name.

“You were a warrior and with each of us you took pulse to name because resonating within you was an organic understanding of a name’s sacred soul.

“You did not name any of us without you ensuring that we will discover our own purpose in our name sacred soul. A warrior’s label was thus your gift and in each name laid your challenge to us to be watchers, protectors of creation, keepers, seekers of universal knowledge, to be courageous and never to stay faulted, to seek our purpose and remain true to it,” she eulogised.

Beginning with herself as the first child of the family, she noted Zanetor was an extractive and command name, meaning the darkness must seize.

This, she explained, was her name given to her at a difficult time in Ghana when the then president was hoping economic hardship and corruption would seize.

“Your second child, Yaa Asantewaa of Ashanti extraction in modern day Ghana; you named her after Nana Yaa Asantewaa of Ejisu, a queen mother who led her people to war against the British colonial rulers after the king of Ashanti kingdom was exiled,” she stated.

Amina and Kimathi, she said, were from Arabic and Kenya extraction respectively.

“You named your third child Amina after the queen of Zaria, modern-day Nigeria, the first woman to become a ruler in a male-dominated society.

“Kimathi of Kikuyu extract of Kenya you named him after Dedan Kimathi, a military inspiring leader who led his people in several uprisings that led up to the independence struggle against the British colonial rulers,” she narrated.

In view of this, she stressed their names epitomise Mr Rawlings’ already ‘conquest beliefs and pan Africanism.’