The final funeral rites of the late brother of the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has been announced.

A burial and memorial service of the late Nanabanyin Pratt will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Ridge Church on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

He will be laid to rest at the Gethsemane Memorial cemetery in Accra after the service.

The late Pratt was a Public Relations Expert and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.