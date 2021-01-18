Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has reportedly lost his junior brother, Nana Banyin Pratt.

The deceased was a Public Relations Expert and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

Senior journalist and former Communications Director of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Alfred Ogbamey, took to Facebook to break the news of his demise.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, Mr Ogbamey in his post reiterated the need for strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

The late Nana Benyin Pratt.

“Please, be careful out there with your face masks and safety protocols. COVID-19 is ravaging the nation on the quiet,” he urged.

