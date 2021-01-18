A local radio station in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, Nananom FM, has been robbed by unknown persons.

Thieves, who broke into the building, made away with assets of the station leaving behind only a generator set, chairs, console and transmitter.

Speaking to the General Manager of the station, Eric Annor Boateng, he disclosed to Adom News’ Sulley Dramani that the incident happened at 4:30am over the weekend.

The station, said to be owned by Asutifi South Member of Parliament and a former Works and Housing Minister, Alhaji Collins Dauda, in the Ahafo Regional Capital town of Goaso, had been shut down prior to the robbery.

The station was shut down by the government for allegedly breaching license regulations and only one night officer was on duty.

The owner of Nananom FM, Mr Dauda earlier told pressmen in an interview that his outfit had settled all fees it was required to pay so the shutdown came as a surprise.

The station, which is yet to bounce back, is now almost empty.