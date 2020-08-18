Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, is baffled about the burglary in his office in Accra.

In an interview on Joy News, he was certain the thieves, who took his laptops and iPhone, knew their way around his office.

“They first disabled the CCTV cameras. They must have known how to use iron bars because they used them to disable the first door and they went into my office, used iron bars to disable the second door,” he narrated.

But, Mr Pratt has not reported the incident to the police because it will not bring his stolen items back.

“I don’t know what the police will be able to do. More serious crimes have been committed in this country and nothing happened. Besides we are not too sure who did what was done in my office today,” he added.









