For the first time, outspoken legislator, Kennedy Agyapong, has refused to reply in equal measure the fire thrown at him by actress Tracy Boakye.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) dared to wade into the Tracy-Mzbel feud and got more than he bargained for.

He made several allegations and accused Miss Boakye of ruining the political career of former President John Mahama.

A livid actress Boakye did not take kindly the conduct of the Assin Central MP and launched vitriolic attacks on him on social media.

Typical of him, many expected Mr Agyapong to return the fire and even expose the actress he claimed is notorious for “blackmailing men”.

Rather, he chose to advise the young lady to tread cautiously since “Ghana will be too small to contain her.

“I have seen of video of Tracy insulting me but I won’t reply… she should just be careful,” Mr Agyapong said.

