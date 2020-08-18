Former President of the United States of America (USA), Barack Obama, is now a fan of Shatta Wale.

This follows a decision by the 44th President of the US to stream the dancehall star’s appearance on Beyoncé’s The Lion King album.

Mr Obama added Beyonce’s Already song with Shatta Wale to his summer playlist.

READ ALSO:

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer including songs from some of the artistes performing at this week’s @DemConvention.

“As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody hope you enjoy it,” he captioned his playlist on Instagram.