Hundreds of mourners today joined the family of Saeed Ali Yaqub and The Multimedia Group to bid farewell to its longest serving editor.

Saeed Ali Yaqub died on Sunday morning at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness.

Per Islamic customs, Saaed who was affectionately called the ‘Editor’s editor’ was buried a day after he passed, in his hometown, Gyamase in the Ashanti Region.

The Multimedia Group earlier held a special service for him at the company premises in Kumasi.

Many well-wishers trooped to the premises of company to pay their last respect with some few words in a book of condolence at the entrance.

It included high-profile personalities like the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Professor Adom Asamoah, Pro-Vice Chancellor.

Saeed Ali Yaqub was born in 1963 in Gyamase in the Ashanti Region, where he had his primary education.

He attended now Adu Gyamfi Senior High School in Gyamase, and because of his love for reading, he ended up at Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBMJ) in 1997.

After two years, Saeed was done with the journalism program.

In the 2000, he had the opportunity to do his internship with Luv FM and has since been with the Multimedia Group.