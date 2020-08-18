Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored braces as Inter Milan booked their place in the Europa League final after a 5-0 win over a below-par Shakhtar Donetsk.

Antonio Conte’s side set up a showdown with Sevilla on Friday after Martinez gave them the lead with a first-half header after a poor clearance from goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

The Ukrainian Premier League champions, who had scored seven goals in their previous two Europa League games, barely landed a blow on their opponents as their conservative approach spectacularly backfired.

Barely two minutes after Junior Moraes missed a sitter, Danilo D’Ambrosio doubled the lead for Conte’s side with a header from a corner.

Martinez then made it 3-0 with a stunning low finish from the edge of the box, his 21st goal of the season.

And Romelu Lukaku sealed the rout with two of his own as he netted in his 10th consecutive Europa League match.

First a clever finish from Martinez’s pass before a blistering turn and run that left the defender in his wake as he finished smartly again past a helpless Pyatov as Inter continue their quest for their first trophy since 2011.