A few days after fire gutted the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office at Sapeiman, a video of Reverend Owusu-Bempah prophesying about the incident has popped up.

Reports indicate the fire started around 2:30 am on Friday.

Four fire tenders from Amasaman, Kotoku, Nsawam, and Abelemkpe were brought in to quench the fire and provide security.

The video captured the Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry predicting the incident during a sermon in his church.

“I saw a fire outbreak at the EC’s office and I beg of Ghanaians we should not take this revelation lightly at all. The protection of the EC’s Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa and Deputy, Dr Bossman Asare must be intensified,” he said.

Though he was not emphatic about which of the offices he said it was going to happen after the voters’ registration exercise.

“God opened my eyes to see the building in flames and I have seen this twice. Ghanaians please listen to me and don’t joke with what I have said.

“After they finish compiling the new voters register the protection must be very strong and even before the register is compiled security at the premises must be tight,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command has begun an investigation into the cause of the fire which the EC explains would not affect the 2020 elections.

Watch the video below: