The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has made an interesting analysis about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ‘magnificent’ walk when he was invited to take the oath of office in 2017.

He described the walk as that of a chosen king.

According to Bishop Bempah, he knew Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be a better leader right from the way he ‘honourably’ maneuvered his footsteps during the event.

READ ALSO:

“When Nana Addo was being sworn in, his steps alone were significant. Immediately his name was mentioned he got up to fix his kente properly. I was sitting close to him that day at the Independence Square so I stretched my big eyes widely to take a careful look at him.

“Immediately he started walking, I knew he was going to rule the country well. The way he walked majestically with honour and style shows he was going to be a better president,” Rev Bempah told Metro TV.

To him, former president John Mahama tried to take a similar walk but his steps simply proved he was not meant for the position.