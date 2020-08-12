Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, has expressed the Commission’s gratitude to Ghanaians for the huge participation in the registration exercise.

Speaking at the Commission’s ‘Let the Citizen Know’ series, Mrs Mensa noted that, the participation of Ghanaians has largely contributed to the success of the compilation of the new voters’ register.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the citizens of Ghana for believing in us and for participating massively in the 2020 Voters Registration Exercise. The spirit of patriotism demonstrated over the past six weeks has been phenomenal. We are most grateful to you,” she said.

She also thanked the judiciary, security agencies, the media, civil society organisations and officials of the EC for roles played in ensuring the success of the exercise.

“And most importantly I would like to thank God Almighty for a successful end to the registration exercise, particularly given the fact that we had no rain for the entire 36 days of the registration exercise while in a rainy season, this shows God’s faithfulness towards us,” she noted.

The EC on Wednesday, August 8, revealed it had registered a total of 16.9 million Ghanaians unto the new voters’ register.