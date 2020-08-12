Music producer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agyecoat Music Production, Nana Ansah Mensah, who was one of the most vibrant music producers circa 2000s has opened up on how he promoted his artistes into the limelight.

Having worked with A-list musicians such as Buk Bak, 4×4, George Darko, Kontihene among other ace musicians, Agyecoat said he invested huge sums of monies including cars to get airplay for them.

In an interview on Adom FM‘s Work and Happiness show on Wednesday, the Agyecoat CEO tagged himself as the king of payola, adding that, he paid disc jockeys and presenters monies to promote his artistes.

I am tagged as the father of Payola…they played the songs. I paid $1,000 dollars in 2002 to a presenter to play my artistes songs. The truth is, I went beyond that.

There were others I bought cars for them. It is part of the reason why DJs are being recognised. We made DJs feel like they were part of the business, he said.

