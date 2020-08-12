Political parties will get copies of the provisional biometric voters’ register in October, 2020, Director of Electoral Service at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoo, has said.

This, he said, is in fulfillment of regulation 22 (2) of the Public Elections Regulations (Voter Registration) as captured in Constitutional Instrument (CI 91) which states that: At the end of the compilation of the provisional register as provided in sub-regulation (1), a copy of the provisional register shall be given to each registered political party in the form determined by the Commission.

This comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress had argued that, the EC might not be able to give political parties a provisional register on time before the day of the election.

They cited the timing for the registration and compilation of the new register just four months to the elections.

But, Dr Quaicoo on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, said there is no cause for worry.

He noted that, they are working within their set target and the provisional register for political parties will be ready in October, 2020.

What the EC needs, the EC official said, is the support of the political parties to be able to deliver on its mandate.

Dr Quaicoo assured they will work within their mandate to ensure free and fair elections.