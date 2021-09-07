Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has urged musicians to pay more ‘payola’ to gain more airplay.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz Mr Logic said this on the hills of an announcement by the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) that it has entered into an agreement with some companies to provide digital monitoring systems to help in tracking how songs by Ghanaian musicians are used on radio, television, and digital platforms.

According to him, it is a guaranteed way to ensure that their music fetches them more royalties through airplay.

This is the time to pay payola so you can benefit. Now you have to pay payola to be paid. Go and pay payola so the DJs can play your songs so you can be paid…, he said.

In recent times, Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, revealed that he has received an amount of only 2,000 Ghana Cedis since he signed his rights to GHAMRO.

This statement raised a lot of questions about the royalty system in Ghana and how musicians are to receive royalties due them.

Speaking at a press conference on August 31, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer of GHAMRO, Abraham Adjetey, said the long wait for getting a digital means of monitoring music, was over.

According to him, they have contracted CAPASSO, a copyright society in South Africa versed in Digital Rights Licensing, to monitor online digital platforms for Ghanaian songs.

According to him, after the exercise, they have been able to make $49,000 for GHAMRO right owners.

Mr Logic believes the system has been fixed through all these measures taken by the organisation.

According to him, it’s in the right direction to help unknown artistes earn money through royalties.

The system has been fixed. GHAMRO has fixed the country and all you need to do is to pay to be played so you can be paid…, he climaxed the assertion.