A video in circulation has captured the bizarre moment the Holy Spirit descended on some patrons of a night club.

The patrons, who entered the club to be high on alcohol, were rather served with anointing as their drinking turned into a praise session.

A viral video captured them in hallelujah mode while still holding their bottles of alcohol.

A lead singer was regulating the service while the other patrons backed him up and some drummers produced the rhythm.

Some of the clubbers, who were in the spirit, could be seen lifting their hands high as they surrender to God.

Many still danced to the rhythm of the gospel song, an incident that netizens are yet to get over.

Watch video below: