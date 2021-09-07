C.K. Akonnor has refused to attribute Black Stars’ defeat against South Africa to the absence of some key players due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The senior national team was hosted at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in the second Group G game against South Africa on Monday.

Ahead of the game, the Black Stars missed the services of some key players including Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Kamaldeen Sulemana and some other players due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ghana conceded a late goal which has left them at the 2nd spot with three points.

Akonnor admits their absence was felt and believes authorities could’ve done better in handling the situation, although he opted not to pinpoint that as the reason his team was beaten.

READ ALSO

“Covid-19 affects everybody. We were aware of the situation and we had a plan B,” he said after the defeat.

“FIFA or CAF should’ve taken charge of the situation because some Euro teams are playing and we are deprived of this advantage and it’s not good. But that is not an excuse,” Akonnor added.

The Black Stars opened their qualifiers with a home win against Ethiopia.

Ghana will take on Zimbabwe in a doubleheader in October’s round of qualifiers.