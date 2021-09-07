A 10-year-old girl, Mavis Ofori, is battling for her life after her uncle inflicted machete wounds on her neck at Gomoa Dego in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.



According to the victim, her Uncle, Nana Yaw, had warned her not to sit in front of his door because children in the house always make his doorstep dirty.



She continued that on Monday, September 6, around 4:30 pm, her Uncle came back from town and met them playing on his corridor. Her Uncle then told them to leave and they left, but her uncle went into his room and took a sharpened machete, and inflicted a deep wound on her neck.

Some residents rescued the victim and rushed her to the Winneba Trauma and Special Hospital where she is receiving treatment.



Doctors say the victim may be adversely affected as some of her veins have been cut off.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to Gomoa Dego Police Station for investigation.



Police are on a manhunt for the suspect who’s on the run.