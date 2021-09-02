A pastor has reportedly confessed to killing his pregnant fiancée, Chioma, while trying to abort the pregnancy without her consent.



They started dating about five years ago but got engaged in 2020.

However, while their wedding preparations were underway, she got pregnant and the suspect asked her to abort it, but she refused.



Having failed to convince her to do otherwise, the suspect, who has a church in Akwakuma area of Owerri, allegedly invited her over to his house.



According to reports, on getting there he served her a drink laced with a substance and she became unconscious during the process.

He is said to have rushed her to the hospital, but doctors declined to perform the abortion any further.

The pastor was said to have insisted, and in the process of doing the abortion, the deceased, then unconscious, began to vomit blood.

Reports indicate that the pastor rushed her to another hospital where she sadly died.

He reportedly confessed to the crime after an autopsy revealed that her drink was laced and there was attempted abortion.

Chioma’s family facilitated his arrest, but he was later released on the grounds that he will marry her corpse.

The pastor performed all necessary rites after which the deceased was buried.

“Her family didn’t want trouble, she’s actually from a very strong Christian home, her brothers are pastors and her mum are devoted Christians. Churches still call this man to come and preach and give ministration, he is still a theology teacher at bethel seminary, this man is walking free like nothing happened but we won’t keep quiet,” a family source said.