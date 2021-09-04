While throwing his opinion into the mix on how parents can fully protect their kids based on the spate of killings that has engulfed some parts of the country recently, Agya Koo has asked parents to take their children to America.

The veteran actor said this on Friday, September 3, during a radio discussion in Kumasi.

He said: “Currently, most parents in this country are not comfortable even when their kids go out to play because they fear something might happen to their children. For me, if you are a parent and you have what it takes, send your children to America or other safer countries. The killing and kidnapping are too much in this country.”

Meanwhile, residents of Abesim, a town in the Sunyani Municipality, have expressed fear in patronising local eatery joints popularly called ‘chop bars’ owing to the prevailing gruesome murders of two teenagers whose bodies were stocked in a fridge by the murderer.

Still traumatised over the news, some residents have said in a new development that they’re frightened about eating at ‘chop bars’ because they are afraid the meat in their food could be human flesh.