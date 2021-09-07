The Attorney General’s (AG) office is preparing for committal proceedings against three people facing trial in the murder of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, at Ejura.

The proceedings are to prepare grounds for full trial of the accused persons at a higher court.

A duplicate docket has been forwarded to the A-G’s office by the police prosecution team.

Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyars and Fuseini Alhassan, both known New Patriotric Party Polling Station Executives and Iddi Mohammed, a brother of the late social media activist are accused of murdering Kaaka Maacho.

