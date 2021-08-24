The family of late ‘Kaaka Macho’, a murdered social media activist at Ejura, is asking the Chief Imam to assist in the release of Kaaka’s brother who has been remanded into police custody for the past two months over the murder of the deceased.

In the view of the family, the arrest of their brother was unlawful, arguing that he had no hand in the murder of the late social media activist.

The family spokesperson said the absence of the brother has had a toll on the family because he was expected to take care of the bereaved family.

Bakar Vormawo has charged the Chief Imam to use his office to ensure justice for the family of the late Kaaka.

He also alleged that they requested an audience with the Inspector-General of Police but they were ignored.

Kaaka’s family visit chief imam

The Chief Imam assured of his intervention to ensure justice for the family of late Kaaka.

He also observed that he is concerned about the snail pace of the investigation and would task his advisory board to inquire about the status of investigation.

The activist died on admission at the Komfo Another Teaching Hospital at 01:40 am on June 28, 2021, after assailants attacked his occipital area with clubs when the deceased entered his Dagomba Line family house at Ejura on June 26, 2021.

Two people were killed whilst four others sustained gunshot wounds when the youth at Ejura protested over the murder of the activist.

