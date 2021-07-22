The Asokwa District Court in Kumasi has adjourned to August 12, 2021, the trial of three persons arrested in connection with the death of social media activist, Kaaka Macho.

The suspects are Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyas, Fuseini Alhassan and Iddi Mohammed, a brother of the deceased.

This was after the prosecutor, Chief Supt Kofi Blagodzi, prayed the court to remand the accused persons to allow for further investigations by the police.

He said the remand will allow the police to gather more evidence for prosecution.

The court, presided over by her worship Akua Adu Boahen, granting the prosecutor’s plea, urged the police to fast-track the process so the fate of the suspects could be determined.

The trio slapped with two charges; conspiracy to commit crime and murder made their first appearance on July 2, 2021.

The deceased, born Ibrahim Mohammed, died on June 28, 2021, after some unknown assailants assaulted him at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He died from head injuries three days after being admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

ALSO READ:

A development that angered the youth of Ejura who went on a protest in the farming community.

But a joint police-military team deployed to maintain peace and order shot two more people dead, with four others sustaining gunshot wounds.