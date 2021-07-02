Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a social media activist, Kaaka Macho at Ejura are making their maiden appearance at the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

The suspects are Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyas, Fuseini Alhassan and Iddi Mohammed.

They are expected to answer charges on the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka Macho, who died after some unknown assailants assaulted him at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He died from head injuries three days after being admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Kaaka’s death angered the youth of Ejura who went on a protest in the farming community.

A combined police-military team deployed to maintain peace and order shot two more people dead, with four others sustaining gunshot wounds.

Government has since appointed a three-man committee to probe the deaths and disturbances at Ejura.

Watch the video attached for more: