The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called for an in-depth investigation into the killing of protestors in Ejura.

The Commission in a press release signed by its Chairman, Josephine Nkrumah condemned the acts by the security agencies in Ejura which resulted in the death of two residents and four others injured.

“The development is unfortunate and disturbing. Lives lost cannot be replaced,” the release said.

The NCCE commiserated with the bereaved families and friends who have lost loved one in the tragic happening.

The commission further called on heads of the security agencies to take swift action into the matter and ensure that the perpetrators in the Ejura incident are brought to book.

According to the release, the “Elements within the law enforcement agencies must not redefine violent extremism by their own acts but must enforce law and order with acceptable professional standards.”

“The actions of officers of law enforcement agencies must not bring into disrepute our national security or tarnish the image of Ghana.”

The commission also charged Ghanaians to speak against these brutalities and reiterated the need for all to refrain from acts that could worsen the already volatile situation in the Ejura Township.

Below is the full statement