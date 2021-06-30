The police have arrested one Michael Tyron at Thunder Lily at East Legon for attacking two people and snatching their mobile phones.

The incident, according to the police, occurred at about 9:00 pm on Tuesday, 29th June 2021.

The two phones, two kitchen knives, a wifi device and money were retrieved from the suspect at the time of the arrest.

“The arrest was made easier by the victims’ actions of reporting to the nearest police patrol team,” the police said in a statement.

Mr Tyron is in police custody pending processing for court.

Meanwhile, the police urged: “It is hoped that the general public will follow this good example of reporting crime to the police immediately it occurs and cooperating for police to carry through actions.”