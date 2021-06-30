The Adansi Akrofuom District Security Committee and the Bekwai Forestry Commission have arrested 24 illegal miners.

Reports indicate the miners, aged between 14 to 45, were operating at the Sukuma Forest Reserve at Pewodie near Grumesa in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

The team also destroyed 16 changfans machines on river Nana Puma with over 200 tents while 104 pumping machines and 11 gold detector machines were also seized.

Speaking to Adom News‘ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, the District Chief Executive, Jonas Maurice Woode, said the operation was carried out following reports that some illegal miners had infiltrated water bodies and the forest reserve in the area.

The Assisting Manager at the Forestry Commission, Palmer Aikins Amponsah, assured that the Commission will not relent on their fight against the illegal operation.

ALSO READ:

On his part, the Obuasi Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Nyaba, said the 24 arrested will be processed for court.

He stated that the security decided to burn the changfans since they were the machines that facilitated the operation of the illegal miners.

Watch the video attached for more: