The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has revealed that a number of 49 excavators, 228 changfans and 87 water pumping machines among other mining equipment have been destroyed in the third phase of the operation halt.

The four-day operation by the military taskforce mandated to halt activities of illegal miners was aimed at clearing illegal miners and their equipment on the Birim, Offin and Oda Rivers of the Eastern and Ashanti Regions.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, the Minister indicated a number of 561 military personnel were deployed for the operation which covered 100 meters of the river.

“It is very difficult to stray far away from the rivers due to the safety of the soldiers and the fact that it is very far. So if you were not very close to the river it will be difficult for your equipment to be seized,” he said.

Mr Nitiwul further indicated that, the operation is not only going to be a one-off activity.

According to him, the operation is gradually having a significant impact and will be undertaken frequently to ensure that the country’s environment is rehabilitated and sustained.

“The operations will continue, there will be a fourth phase, fifth phase, and sixth phase. We are not stopping. “Three days ago the armed forces decided to count the number of machines that were leaving the Birim area, what we call the Atiwa forest, and just in a day, they counted 700 and that is the impact that this operation is making.”