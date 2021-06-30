The police in Delta State, Nigeria, have arrested a 60-year-old native doctor, Godfrey Akpudje, for possessing two human skulls.

Godfrey confessed to having been given the skulls by another native doctor who is now deceased.

He was arrested after investigations commenced into the report of an exhumed corpse of a 65-year-old woman.

The woman who died sometime in 2019 was buried in a community cemetery, per a statement released by the acting Public Relations Officer of the Command.

”On the strength of this report, the DPO Isiokolo Division swung into action, and detailed police detectives to investigate. During the course of investigation, information gathered through intelligence revealed that, it was one Godfrey Akpudje ‘m’ 60yrs who happens to be a native doctor that exhumed the corpse, and removed the skull, he was immediately arrested,” Edafe said.

Another skull of a yet-to-be-identified person was recovered when police raided his shrine to arrest him.