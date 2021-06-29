One Solomon Kwame Boadu is in the grips of the police for the murder of 73-year-old physically-challenged Kwesi Wiafe at Racecourse, a suburb of Sowutuom.

The suspect, according to the police, was arrested by Police on the ceiling of the deceased’s room, minutes after the cold-blooded murder.

A witness, who heard the deceased shouting for help from his room at about 9:00 pm on 28th June 2021, called for police attention, leading to the arrest.

The deceased, who was found in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on his head, was pronounced dead at the Police Hospital.

Upon a search conducted in the house of the suspect, Police retrieved a pistol.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, the police have commended the actions of the witness.

They are also appealing to anyone who has information relevant to establishing all the circumstances of the murder to provide the information to the Police at Sowutuom or call the Toll free Police numbers 18555 or 191.