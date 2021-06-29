Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been charged with fraud and corruption.

The charges are in relation to the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 documentary which exposed alleged corruption in football in 2018.

Mr Nyantakyi has also been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. Former Northern Regional Football Association chairman, Abdulai Alhassan, has also been charged with a similar offense.

The two men pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail with three sureties to be justified.

The Presiding judge, Justice El-Freda Denkyi, also ordered the prosecutor to serve the defence lawyers with disclosures and witness statements to the defence before adjourning the case to July 23, 2021.

Mr Nyantakyi was captured in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 exposé, allegedly collecting cash gifts and peddling influence. He resigned as GFA President and lost his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.