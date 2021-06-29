SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, has launched its new My HD PLUS app for subscribers using Android smartphones and iPhones.

This (Over-The-Top) OTT Service is a mobile application that allows HD+ subscribers to watch the same channels on the go as they do via the HD+ Decoder at home.

“With the launch of the My HD PLUS App for mobile devices, we now deliver world class TV viewing experiences to our customers whether they are at home or on the go via a single HD+ account. Especially during this sports season our customers can enjoy the convenience of watching their favourite local channels on the HD+ service anytime and anywhere,” said Theodore Asampong, Director at SES HD PLUS Ghana.

HD+ subscribers, who download the iPhone or Android version of the My HD PLUS App, have to link their application to an HD+ Decoder using the unique HD+ number on their HD+ device. The HD+ Decoders are available at all Multi TV dealer outlets and Electroland showrooms across the country for purchase and can be activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the high-definition (HD) viewing experience.

My HD PLUS App provides access to both the HD+ channels as well over 100 Free-To-Air (FTA) channels, but it also offers superior features such as local radio and allows users to manage their subscription status.

Earlier this month, SES HD PLUS Ghana has also kicked-off the “Eboso FeeliFeeli’ promo which allows TV audiences to enjoy this season’s live sports programs in HD. During the promo from 7 June to 9 August 2021, customers can buy the HD+ Decoder for a discounted price of GHS 89.99 and enjoy three months free subscription.