Bodyguards of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejura-Sekyeredumase, Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba, have been ‘fingered’ following the death of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka.

The bodyguards, according to reports, allegedly attacked the late #FixTheCountryActivist for bringing the name of the government into disrepute.

Brother of the late activist, Abi Wakas Umar, revealed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

He said the late activist told him about the alleged threats he received from the bodyguards of the Ejura MCE.

He alleged that, the late activist was arrested in May 16, 2021 after some people lodged a complaint against him.

He said the deceased did not report the threats to the police because they had threatened to arrest and detain him.