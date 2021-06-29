President Nana Akufo-Addo will today, June 29, 2021, commission a Toyota Assembly Plant that has been established in Ghana.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Free Zones enclave in Tema.

This comes on the back of a meeting between the President and the Toyota CEO, Ichiro Kashitani, in August 2019.

At the meeting, the Government of Ghana and Toyota Tsusho Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of a Toyota and Suzuki Assembly Plant in Ghana.

It had been projected for August 2020 for the production of the first Ghanaian assembled vehicle but the global pandemic scuttled the projection.

This will add up to the already established Volkswagen (VW) assembly plants coupled with plans by South Korean Automobile giants, Hyundai and Kia to set up assembly plants in Ghana.