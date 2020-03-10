Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, on Tuesday paid a working visit to the assembly site of Volkswagen (VW), Ghana in Accra ahead of the launch of its first assembled vehicles.

This comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Mr Kyerematen, on behalf of the government, signed with Mr Thomas Schaefer, Head of the VW Sub-Saharan Region to establish a vehicle assembly facility and to assess the feasibility of a modern Mobility Concept for Ghana.

The Minister and his team expressed excitement over the pace at which VW is moving and has re-echoed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s commitment to make the partnership a success.

“I assure Volkswagen and its local assembler in Ghana of the full support of government in creating an enabling environment and incentive framework to make their investment a major success,” he said.

The assembly site would also include developing a fully-fledged sales and service network in Ghana as well as establishing a Training Academy for Production and After Sales.