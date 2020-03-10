Former Dutch-Ghanaian international, George Boateng, will join the Ghana senior national football male team, Black Stars’ coaching staff.

The Aston Villa U-18 coach will be the second assistant to Charles Kwablan Akonnor together with first assistant David Duncan ahead of the team’s next AFCON Qualifier game against Sudan.

Boateng will return to the country to take up the big role to ensure Ghana makes it to the next Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon 2021 and the World Cup in Qatar 2020.

It is not known if the former Nottingham Forest midfielder will be part of the technical team of the Black Stars in Ghana’s doubleheader game against Sudan later this month in Ghana and Sudan.

According to the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, Mr Akonnor recommended for the inclusion of Mr Boateng.

“We have held meetings with CK Akonnor and he has recommended for the inclusion of George Boateng,” he told Adom TV.

“We did that for Kwesi Appiah and CK Akonnor is determined to do well as Black Stars coach so I think it is in the right way,” he added.