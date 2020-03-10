Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom under the Mahama administration seems not to have gotten over a feud between him and former President J.J. Rawlings following his dismissal as an aide to the latter.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, Emmanuel Victor Smith said Mr Rawlings directed that he writes a letter that sought to relieve him from his post as Director of Public Affairs in 2008.

“Rawlings didn’t sack me with a text message. He sent a message asking me to write a draft letter for him to sign relieving me of my position in his office but I didn’t write it and for strange reasons, the text got to the media. Joy FM called me and asked me about the text message but seriously I didn’t know how it all happened,” he said.

Mr Smith said he is still hurt by his abrupt dismissal, especially the circulation of the text message about his dismissal in the press by Mr Rawlings.

When asked if he will ever get over the incident, and stay free with the former President, Mr Smith retorted “not as before, well he is an older one and so if the opportunity comes, I will say sorry but for now he is just bitter.”