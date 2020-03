Some Ghanaian students have been filmed singing a song made specially to prevent the widespread of the Coronavirus, the lung-infectious disease spreading in other parts of the world.

The video advises people to cover their noses or move away from people who cough abnormally.

The latter part of the video has a writing which indicates the song was composed by a teacher called Ms Fusena, with her alias being FuzzyBaby of Greta D Shepherd school.

Watch the video below: