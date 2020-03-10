It has been revealed that former President John Mahama played a major role to ensure that Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom under his administration, Emmanuel Victor Smith and former President Jerry John Rawlings, smoke their peace pipe.

Mr Smith, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday said during his feud with the former President, they met in England and he accorded him all the protocols.

He said it was Mr Mahama who pleaded with him to make those efforts to broker peace with him adding that he made that effort and apologised to him where they started to talk.

MORE STORIES

Late J.B. Danquah’s ghost terrorising me – Alleged killer cries in court

Check out Vice President, Dr Bawumia’s favourite food

Twitter on fire over KNUST student heartbreak story [Watch Video]

“When I had challenges with Rawlings, we were not cool till he came to England and I accorded him all the respects and protocols because Mahama asked me to make peace with him. I apologised and he accepted and we all laughed and everything,” he said.

Mr Smith said everything seemed to be normal between the two till he confronted the former President on how he attacked the National Democratic Congress.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK under the Mahama administration, Emmanuel Victor Smith

“I went on the attack because he always criticised our party and make the New Patriotic Party look like an attractive party and because he didn’t like my posture, he again became angry and so we are not friends anymore,” he said.