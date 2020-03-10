President Akufo-Addo has suspended temporarily all foreign travels for all public officials, as part of measures to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a circular issued by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to all sector Ministers and their deputies, Regional Ministers and their deputies, all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, and all Heads of Government Agencies, the Chief of Staff said only essential and critical foreign travels will be considered and, thereafter, approved.

“The directive, together with other measures being put in place by Government, is intended to protect the general public from contracting the virus. Please take note and ensure compliance,” the statement added.

