Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has been told how much it will cost him to buy English Premier League side Arsenal.

According to Bob Ratcliffe, brother of Jim Ratcliffe-one of Britain’s richest men- buying one of EPL’s big sides particularly Arsenal will cost him £2 billion ($ 2.6 billion).

The Nigerian billionaire back in January this year reiterated his intention of buying the North London club English club after finishing some projects he had in mind for his company.

“It is a team that yes I would like to buy some day, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on. I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can do that. So I will be buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects,” he said.

Bob told the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit that a takeover of a ‘top six’ club would cost at least £2billion.

Meanwhile, a move for a team elsewhere in the Premier League would cost between £150million and £350million.