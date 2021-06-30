Singer Tiwa Savage has taken to her official Instagram page to cry over the death of her alleged ex-lover, Obama DMW.

The deceased who is manager of musician, Davido died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

According to reports, he died after driving himself to run a test and checkup over difficulties in breathing.

However, Tiwa Savage who was alleged to have been in a relationship with Obama and gotten pregnant for him has finally broken her silence.

According to the mother-of-one, she has never met someone as brave, strong, and kind as Obama.

Tiwa mentioned that she does not want to be consoled because she would like to mourn the artiste manager who she loves so much.

The 41-year-old also promised to ensure that Obama’s only child graduates from the university and make him proud.

Below is the video