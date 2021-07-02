The Minority in Parliament is set to push for a resolution to compel the President to set up a Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the killing of two protesters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The Interior Minister on announced a 3-member committee that is set to sit in public to probe the killings.

But speaking to JoyNews, Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga says Parliament must take an interest in the matter.

We have drafted a resolution under Article 178 for the Speaker’s consideration. If he responds to us favourably we will want to move the House to actually force the hand of the President to consider replacing the Ministerial Committee with a Commission of Inquiry to do this job,” he said.

Meanwhile, head of the family of one of the killed protesters, Abdulai Abubakar say they support a commission of enquiry instead of the ministerial committee.

“I want them to take the problem to Parliament. The Parliamentarians should choose a Commission of Inquiry or the International Community. Those people who came in, there were policemen men and army men.

“Who sent them? Its the minister. Do you think this Minister will defend us and leave them?” Mr Abubakar quizzed.

Interior Minister Ambrose Derry, however, has assured the committee will be dispassionate in conducting the probe.

“The unfortunate circumstances will be investigated and appropriate recommendations made. Nana, I assure you of the commitment of the government to ensure peace and security in Ghana,” he added.

The duo were shot during a demonstration on Tuesday, over the death of a colleague who had been killed days earlier, supposedly for his social activism work.