The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers at Wa.

This follows a viral video where some military officers were seen brutalising residents on the streets of the Upper West Regional capital on Thursday.

The move is said to have been triggered by the theft of a mobile phone supposedly belonging to one of the military officers.

The victims who are mostly commercial tricycle operators, motorists and pedestrians were whipped and made to roll on the bare floor with some forced into gutters nearby.

GAF condemned the acts by its soldiers saying “such unprofessional conduct by the military will not be condoned by any member of the force.”

In a release signed by Colonel Director Public Relations, E Aggrey-Quashie indicated that the time the brutalities took place at Wa, “the Commanding Officer of the soldiers, and the Chairman of the Regional Security Council were both out of town on official engagements.”

Due to that, the Chief of the Army Staff has assigned top military officials to Wa on Friday with hopes to find an amicable way of solving the unfortunate incident which happened on July 1.

“The delegation will also explore means to assuage the anger of the people and promote good neighbourliness,” the release added.

Meanwhile , some of the victims are still receiving treatment at the Wa Municipal Hospital.