Some soldiers have been accused of brutalising some residents of Wa in the Upper West Region on Thursday.

The move is said to have been triggered by the theft of a mobile phone supposedly belonging to one of the military officers.

The victims who are mostly commercial tricycle operators, motorists and pedestrians were whipped and made to roll on the bare floor with some forced into gutters nearby.

Several of them are said to have sustained various degrees of injury.

Two of them are currently on admission at the Wa Municipal Hospital.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old vulcanizer, Gafur Mahama is suspected to have developed a fracture in his right thigh during the assault.

Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, Cletus Awuni was also a victim.

According to him, the soldiers dragged him out of a car and interrogated him for filming the incident.

“They asked me if I was the one filming them. Before I could realise it, they hit me three times on my head with an object. Another one hit me from behind,” he narrated.

He also revealed that the Upper West Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mustapha Ahmed was also not spared.