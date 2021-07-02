The Wa Central Member of Parliament (MP), Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has demanded an apology from the military over the brutality meted to some of his constituents on Thursday.

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Pelpuo said he expects the military also to take up the medical bills and compensate the victims of the “dehumanising” activity in the city.

He stressed that the bizarre incident should be the last of any military brutality to be recorded in the area and other parts of the country.

For him, the military has caused fear and panic amongst his constituents and they must take drastic measures to make amends.

“When I heard it, I didn’t believe it. The lawlessness, the impunity, the disrespect for human rights must be stopped, and government must ensure that,” he said.

Meanwhile, a high-powered military delegation is in Wa to engage the traditional and community leaders.

Some soldiers on Thursday were accused of brutalising some residents of Wa in the Upper West Region.

The move is said to have been triggered by the theft of a mobile phone supposedly belonging to one of the military officers.

The victims, mostly commercial tricycle operators, motorists and pedestrians, were whipped and made to roll on the bare floor, with some forced into gutters nearby.

Several of them are said to have sustained various degrees of injury.