The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured that government will not shield anyone found culpable in the Ejura disturbances that led to the death of two protesting youth.

On Thursday, the Interior Ministry constituted a three-member committee to investigate the shooting of two persons at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

This follows a directive by President Nana Akufo-Addo, calling for a public inquiry to be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the Ejura killing incident on Tuesday, which also left four persons severely injured.

The committee members included George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organisation.

The Vice President, who visited the town Friday, assured the government will strictly implement recommendations that may come out after the public hearing.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress Members in Parliament are against the ministerial committee probing the matter and a former national security minister is supporting their call.