Singer Feli Nuna is having a sweet vacation in Greece as portrayed by her recent photos shared online.

The Love Me Now hitmaker, on Thursday, 22 July, 2021, shared a cozy photo of herself from Greece’s Corfu Island, saying it is one of her happy places on earth.

The musician sat on a mat at the shore of the beach, striking a peace sign with her index and middle finger, making a “V” as she posed for the camera.

It looked quite obvious that she had taken a swim before reaching out to her fans in the wild pose which has got many of them talking.

Check out the photo below:

