Rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has been trending on social media after he put up a track-list for his upcoming No Pressure album on Apple Music.

The studio album features American rappers Wale and Vic Mensa, United Kingdom rapper Giggs, South Africa music star Cassper Nyovest, Tanzania’s Harmonize and Nigerian singer Oxlade.

The list continues with Ghanaian musicians Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, Benerl and MOGmusic, who climaxed the 15-track album.

Meanwhile, prior to the album release, audio engineer and producer, Possigee, claimed the Best International Flow rapper, Sarkodie, had featured an artiste on a higher level than ace American rapper, Shawn Corey Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z.

In an interview with blogger Kobby Kyei, Possigee, who had spent much time with Sarkodie in the United Kingdom, broke the news which caused a stir on social media. (Video below)

Fast forward, some people kept their fingers crossed expecting the feature to drop ever since Sarkodie previewed his No Pressure album tracklist but many are disappointed to find out none of the featured acts, though they are mainstream globally, fit the Jay-Z catalogue.

Some have since taken to social media to lambast and troll Sarkodie and his fans for “deceiving” the public.

